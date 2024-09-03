MLB Expert Shares Heartbreaking Prediction for Detroit Tigers to End 2024
How many people predicted that the Detroit Tigers would be among the best teams in baseball following the MLB trade deadline? Likely, no one.
The Tigers stopped short of a full-on firesale ahead of the deadline, opting to hold onto ace starting pitcher Tarik Skubal. They were very active, trading away veterans to stock up on more future assets.
They have the second-worst net WPA when comparing the production of players they traded away to the ones they received, which isn't surprising. They didn't bring back much MLB talent but traded away Jack Flaherty, Andrew Chafin, Mark Canha and Carson Kelly.
Despite that, they have caught fire.
A five-game losing streak at the end of July into August left Detroit at 52-59 with their attention turning to 2025. But, since that point, they have gone 18-10, forcing their way into the American League wild card race.
A series victory over the Boston Red Sox over the weekend gave them legitimate hope that a run was possible. A loss to the San Diego Padres was a setback, as they are 5.0 games behind the Kansas City Royals for the final spot.
But, this is a team that is clicking on all cylinders, getting production from up and down the roster. Unexpected production from rookies and youngsters finding their stride at the Major League level has got the team on the right track.
Couple that with a favorable schedule, and there is meaningful baseball in Detroit for the first time in a long time. MLB expert Tim Keown is certainly looking forward to it.
Over at ESPN, he was one of 18 experts put together as a panel to answer some questions about how the 2024 season will end. They were each asked to provide a bold prediction, and Keown made his about the Tigers.
“The Tigers -- yes, the Tigers -- will parlay their strength of schedule (No. 27) into a late and unexpected run at the last AL wild-card spot. They'll come up short, but there will be meaningful baseball in Detroit in the last week of September,” Keown wrote.
While a storybook ending won’t come in Keown’s opinion, there is going to be a lot of momentum built by this team heading into the offseason to build off of in 2025. Fans should be excited about the direction the team is heading in, as the future is bright with so many talented young players littering the roster.