NL Club Signing Former Detroit Tigers Right-Hander Would Be a ‘Dream’
The Detroit Tigers control their own destiny moving forward, currently half a game ahead in the American League Wild Card.
It'll take another couple of games of above-average play for them to complete that task, but with how the Tigers have played recently, all indications point to them doing so.
As they look back at some of the moves they made at the trade deadline, dealing Jack Flaherty might've been a trade they wish they could get back.
The right-hander was the second-best arm in the rotation, throwing at an excellent level before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Flaherty posted a 2.95 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and struck out 133 hitters in 106 2/3 innings for Detroit in 18 starts.
However, he'll hit free agency this winter, which was likely the reason the Tigers decided to trade him when they did.
Nonetheless, his pending free agency does bring some questions.
Will the Dodgers look to retain him? Does he want to return to Detroit?
The chances of him returning to the Tigers seem slim, but crazier things have certainly happened.
He was recently linked to an interesting team. Zach Pressnell of FanSided wrote that he'd be a "dream" target for the Cincinnati Reds.
"Signing Jack Flaherty this offseason would be a huge step in the right direction for the Reds. They could likely get away with a two- or three-year deal worth somewhere in the range of $20-$25 million a season. Cincinnati has the pitching pieces, but health has held them back. They need an additional major league starter that they can place atop their rotation next to Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott and now Rhett Lowder. Flaherty has been excellent this season, both with the Tigers and the Los Angeles Dodgers."
The 28-year-old is familiar with the National League Central, as he pitched the first five and a half seasons of his big league career with the St. Louis Cardinals.
At this stage in his career, given this might be the best chance he's had throughout it to get paid the type of money he deserves, Flaherty could look to sign with the team that offers him the biggest contract.
Reports indicated at the deadline that if Detroit kept him around, they were willing to pay him. There was also mutual interest in getting a deal done, so again, maybe those conversations will come back around this winter.
If not, a club like the Reds could use his services, as he'd be a great arm in their rotation.