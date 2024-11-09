One Free Agent Slugger the Detroit Tigers Must Pursue
With the MLB offseason underway, the Detroit Tigers are a team that many believe will end up being a buyer.
At one point during the 2024 MLB season, the team being in this position was completely unexpected. They appeared to be headed towards missing the playoffs again and having another disappointing year.
However, they had other plans.
Down the stretch of the season, the Tigers were able to make a magical run. Not only were they able to play their way back into the playoffs, they even pulled off a shocking sweep in the Wild Card over the Houston Astros.
Now, they are a team that is expected to spend as they look to take the next step. The next step is very clear, they want to win a World Series.
In order for Detroit to accomplish that goal, more talent will be needed. There are a few areas that the Tigers should look to improve in particular, with adding another power bat being one of them.
Should they want to get aggressive and swing big on a power bat, there is one available that would make perfect sense.
Back in October, Ryan Ford of the Detroit Free Press suggested that Pete Alonso could be a great fit for Detroit. That fit still stands and would be a huge step towards competing for a championship.
Throughout his career, Alonso has been an elite power hitter. That being said, as Ford noted, his power would not take him quite as far with the Tigers.
"But beware: Just 192 of Alonso’s blasts would have been a homer at the CoPa."
There could also be concerns about Alonso's power numbers in 2024. He ended up slugging a career low .459. While there could be concerns about regression, Alonso is just 29 years old and it is much more likely that he simply had a small down year.
Speaking of the 2024 campaign, Alonso ended up playing in 162 games. He hit 34 home runs to go along with 88 RBI, while slashing .240/.329/.459.
Outside of Alonso, there are a few other elite bats that Detroit could pursue. Alonso is certainly one of the biggest names of the market, but the Tigers could look elsewhere if they don't view the slugging first baseman as an ideal fit.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding Detroit in the coming days and weeks. Alonso may not end up being a target for the Tigers, but he's a name to watch at least.