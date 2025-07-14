Tigers Bolster Already-Elite Farm System in Day 1 of 2025 MLB Draft
The Detroit Tigers are one of the best teams in baseball and have one of the top farm systems, too, making the 2025 MLB draft just icing on the cake for them.
With how much talent the Tigers already have, they went with a bunch of swings on potential in the draft.
Here his how Day 1 of the 2025 MLB draft turned out for them.
No. 24 - Jordan Yost, Florida (HS)
Yost is a fast, contact-first hitter who figures to make his biggest impact on the basepaths and as a defender.
The 18-year-old needs to add some strength with just a 6-foot, 170-pound frame, but the high ceiling is there.
No. 34 - Michael Oliveto, New York (HS)
Oliveto was MLB Pipeline's No. 219 overall prospect and a Yale commit.
Talk about a big swing at pick No. 34.
He has size and a nice left-handed swing that helped him dominate the WWBA World Championship, which is the main reason he ended up going so high.
No. 62 - Malachi Witherspoon, Oklahoma
Witherspoon's twin brother, Kyson, was drafted in the first round by the Boston Red Sox. Malachi is much more of a project than his brother, but he has an exciting fastball.
Over two years in college, he posted a 5.21 ERA with a 1.469 WHIP and 120 strikeouts in 96.2 innings.
No. 98 - Ben Jacobs, Arizona State
Jacobs is very raw, but it's not hard to see why a team would want to go after him.
The southpaw has a mid-90s fastball, but his slider and changeup are his money pitches.
The 21-year-old posted a 4.99 ERA with a 1.386 WHIP, but had 120 strikeouts in 83.2 innings this spring.
