Tigers Have Activated Star Outfielder Parker Meadows Off Injured List
The Detroit Tigers have delivered a massive injury update to get the week started.
According to an announcement from the team, the Tigers are activating star center fielder Parker Meadows from the 60-day injured list to make his season debut this week.
In a corresponding set of moves move, they have optioned Justyn-Henry Malloy back to Triple-A Toledo and designated right-hander Ryan Cusick for assignment to make room for Meadows on the 40-man roster.
Meadows has been out since the middle of spring training due to a nerve issue in his throwing shoulder, and at times, it looked like he would have a tall task ahead of him to return at all this year.
After attacking his recovery and eventually being sent for a rehab assignment, he raked at the Triple-A level and was able to show the team he was ready to return.
As a rookie in 2024, Meadows burst onto the scene with defense that was as elite as anyone else in baseball. It wasn't just the glove, either. He was effective with the bat and came through in the clutch numerous times during Detroit's epic run to the postseason.
Over 82 games, he slashed .244/.310/.433 with nine home runs and 28 RBI, responsible for a bWAR of 2.2 in just half-year of baseball.
Getting him back in the outfield, which has had to get creative this season -- especially in center -- is a giant boost for a team that who currently has the best record in baseball.
With Meadows back in the fold after it's already been an incredible start, the Tigers could be off to the races in the coming months.