Tigers Might Have Broken Rockies Players After Destroying Them in Doubleheader
The Detroit Tigers are rolling right now.
There were some doubters coming into the season with the thinking being this young group couldn't duplicate what they did to close out the 2024 campaign. But they are putting some of those concerns to bed with their dominant starting rotation and bullpen combined with a newfound explosive offense.
Scoring was on display against the Colorado Rockies.
The Tigers had to wait a day to get their three-game set underway since inclement weather caused a postponement on Tuesday that turned into a doubleheader on Thursday.
What Detroit did on that day was a complete shellacking.
Across the two contests, the Tigers won by a combined score of 21-3, winning Game 1, 10-2, before turning around and cruising in the finale, 11-1.
That domination might have just broken the Rockies players, too.
It has been an ugly year in Colorado.
Sitting with a 6-31 record entering play on Friday, they are the only team in Major League Baseball without 10 wins so far this season.
They also have a run differential of minus-109, the worst in the MLB by 40 runs.
Detroit can certainly empathize with this Rockies fan base knowing where their own franchise was not too long ago.
But with the Tigers looking to take the next step in their journey into becoming perennial contenders in the American League, dominating bad teams like Colorado is something they need to do.
They accomplished that during these three games, and after the doubleheader on Thursday, it seems like the Rockies players are already broken before the summer months have even arrived.