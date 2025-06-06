Tigers Option Fan Favorite, Call Up Promising Outfielder in Huge Roster Move
The Detroit Tigers are making a major roster move before their massive series at home this weekend against the Chicago Cubs.
As first reported by Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Tigers are recalling the contract of utility outfielder Jahmai Jones and in the process, optioning the struggling Andy Ibanez to Triple-A Toledo.
Detroit signed Jones to a minor league deal early in the offseason and he responded with a very impressive spring, though it was not enough to break camp with the team.
He has stayed hot with Toledo, slashing .276/.392/.482 with six home runs and 29 RBI in 52 games played.
Ibanez on the other hand has struggled for most of the year, but his numbers have taken a real downturn over the last month. On the season as a whole, he is slashing .213/.292/.319 with two home runs and 15 RBI in 46 games, but the last 30 days (23 games) that figure has dropped to .182/.245/.250 with no home runs and five RBI.
Even against lefties — who Ibanez normally crushes — he has an OPS of just .681 on the season.
Jones is not currently on the 40-man roster, so the Tigers will have move someone off the roster, with that player likely being designated for assignment.
The 27-year-old Jones has started games this season at all three outfield positions and is likely to play the fourth outfielder role and potentially pinch hitting off the bench if the matchup is right.
The Tigers begin against the Cubs with Tarik Skubal on the mound against Ben Brown at 7:10 p.m. on Friday.