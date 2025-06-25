Tigers Sign Former KBO Standout Reliever To Minor League Deal
The bullpen of the Detroit Tigers got a great reputation after what they did during the playoffs.
With manager A.J. Hinch using a "pitching chaos" strategy whenever Tarik Skubal wasn't scheduled to start, the relief staff was largely excellent throughout October, leading many people to believe that this was one of the best units heading into 2025.
While they haven't been bad, they haven't been elite.
More News: Tigers Can Put Finishing Touches on Roster by Upgrading This Position
Entering play on Wednesday, the Tigers bullpen ranks 14th in Major League Baseball with a 3.77 ERA, putting that position group on the list of targets the front office might pursue ahead of the deadline.
Someone who could find himself in the mix at some point this year is Woo-Suk Go.
Signed to a minor league contract on June 23, the right-hander is a former standout in the KBO, posting a 2.39 ERA with 139 saves from 2019-13 with the LG Twins, leading the league in saves during the 2022 season.
More News: Tigers Star Tarik Skubal Gives Cryptic Non-Answer on Contract Talks
Following the 2023 KBO campaign, he was posted by the Twins and eventually signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the San Diego Padres, getting sent to their Double-A affiliate to start the 2024 season.
His stay with the Padres was short since they traded him to the Miami Marlins as part of the Luis Arraez package on May 4, 2024.
More News: Tigers Mentioned As Potential MLB Trade Deadline Suitor for Two Veteran Infielders
Go's numbers aren't impressive in the minors with a 5.99 ERA across 59 outings, but it's not a stretch to think he could get his career back on track with Detroit considering how well they have developed arms in recent years.
After he inked his minor league deal with the Tigers' organization, he was sent to Triple-A Toledo
It doesn't seem like he has a fast track to the MLB since he's never pitched in a big league game before. However, he is a name to keep an eye on at some point this year.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.