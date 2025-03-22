Tigers Star Outfielder Will Miss More Time After Undergoing Nerve Test on His Arm
"Testing" and "nerve" are not two words that anyone wants to hear in the same sentence, but that is the reality for Detroit Tigers star outfielder Parker Meadows.
Per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, the 25-year-old underwent a nerve conduction test in Phoenix, Arizona, and he will now be shut down from throwing for at least four more weeks.
That is a tough development when it comes to this situation.
Meadows was always going to miss Opening Day, but there was some hope that he'd be able to make a quick recovery and not be out for too long once they figured out what was wrong with his upper right arm and got him back into baseball shape.
This complicates things, though.
As the title of "nerve conduction test" might suggest, that is to see whether or not there is nerve damage to a particular area by measuring how quickly and effectively his nerves are transmitting electrical signals.
Undergoing that type of test isn't something that suggests Meadows will be back soon.
Manager A.J. Hinch has remained optimistic throughout this entire process, stating this is something where Meadows' nerve could just "wake up" and allow him to starting building things up again.
But, this is an issue he could be dealing with for the entirety of the season and into the next.
It's tough to speculate on anything medical, but by being shut down for at least four weeks without throwing, there's a chance the Tigers move him to the 60-day injured list and open up a roster spot until he's able to make his return.