Players Opt to Postpone Tigers-Twins Series Opener

The Tigers and Twins have opted to join a wave of uprising against racial inequality and social injustice.

The decision not to play today's game stems from Sunday's police shooting of a 29-year-old, unarmed black man named Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The emotions surrounding what's taken place in the United States this summer regarding racial injustice have superseded the playing of sporting events over the past 24 hours, and rightfully so.

Minnesota and Detroit conducted separate team meetings before coming to the mutual conclusion that the appropriate decision would be not to play today's game. Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire's press conference, which is typically scheduled for 3pm EST, was delayed until approximately 5pm today.

"We had a very emotional meeting in the clubhouse and our players spoke out about what was going on in our country," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. "We wanted to reaffirm how much we have our players' backs, and we try to understand what they are going through on a day-to-day basis. We stand unified as a group. Baseball does and our baseball team does, too."

The decision to postpone tonight's game comes after a historical day in sports that saw multiple games postponed in the NBA, MLS and MLB as a form of peaceful protest. The NHL announced earlier today that all of Thursday's playoff games are postponed.

As of now, the Twins vs. Tigers postponement is one of four games on the 15-game MLB schedule that will not take place today.

The Red Sox, Blue Jays, Phillies, Nationals and A's are the other clubs that have opted not to compete in their respective games.

Prior to yesterday's series finale, the Tigers and Cubs pondered the notion of not playing but ultimately decided to finish.

Niko Goodrum, one of two African American players in Detroit's starting lineup last night, commented after the Tigers' 7-6 win over Chicago.

"It's bigger than sports," Goodrum said. "This is a game we play. What's going on is much bigger than a baseball game or any sport that's going on. These are lives that are being lost, day in and day out, of the same thing. It's a shame that it's going on the way it is."

"People who look like me are getting shot by the police. It's messed up. Every day you turn the TV on, and you're seeing the same thing. Something has to change."

Cameron Maybin is another African American player in Detroit's lineup. According to Ron Gardenhire, he was one of the multiple players who spoke outwardly in today's passionate team discussion.

Every word of Goodrum's sentiment speaks to why both the Twins and Tigers didn't feel it was right to play today's game.

The Twins and Tigers will make up the game as a part of a traditional doubleheader, starting at 1:10pm.