Two-Time World Series Champion Named ‘Intriguing Fit’ for Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers have been better than any team in Major League Baseball throughout the past two months. While their focus will be on winning the ALDS in the immediate future, this offseason continues to look like the perfect time for the Tigers to spend money.
With how well the young talent has played, opening a World Series window should be part of their plans. However, to do so, Detroit will have to open up the checkbook.
There aren't many areas they need to improve. Adding pitching always helps, and they'll need to find a long-term third baseman. Luckily, there's a player who'll be on the free agency market who played with A.J. Hinch during his time with the Houston Astros.
That player is none other than Alex Bregman.
Bregman has been linked to the Tigers recently, but it's still uncertain if he'd leave the Astros. He could be intrigued by joining a young up-and-coming squad, and ultimately, his decision could come down to which team gives him the most amount of money.
Not that Detroit should overpay for him, but sometimes, that's what has to be done to get a player they want.
Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report recently linked the two again on Thursday.
While he predicted that he'd return to Houston, he added that Bregman could be an "intriguing fit" for the Tigers.
"Bregman can still be a valuable part of the Astros order, but Houston will have to pay a massive sum for a new deal. Matt Chapman reset the third baseman market with a six-year, $151 million deal he signed with the San Francisco Giants before the end of the regular season. The Astros should try to get a deal done, but if Bregman does move on, an emerging team, like the Detroit Tigers, could be an intriguing fit, as could the Milwaukee Brewers to bring more power in the lineup or the Toronto Blue Jays to refresh a stale collection of stars."
Still only 30-years-old, Bregman could have multiple seasons remaining of above-average to elite play.
He slowed down a bit in 2024, but still posted a 118 OPS+, a good sign in terms of him not regressing.
There's always the possibility of Detroit allowing their youngsters to continue developing next year and not making moves until the following offseason.
However, with Tarik Skubal eventually needing to be paid, they have to build as good of a team as possible around him before then.