WATCH: Detroit Tigers Slugger Homers, Gets Early Lead in Finale Against Orioles
The Detroit Tigers refuse to go down quietly. Let alone down at all.
On Sunday, the team looks to win its ninth concectuive series as they play in the rubber match against the Baltimore Orioles.
In the top of the second inning, Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson put the team on the board and took the early lead with a solo shot at Camden Yards. The homer was sent 356 feet with an exit velocity of 98.5 mph off Orioles pitcher Albert Suarez for his ninth of the season. The former first round pick took advantage of a mistake by Suarez when he threw the first pitch of the at-bat, an 86 mph cutter across the middle of the plate.
According to Statcast it had an expected batting average (xBA) of .410 and would have been a homer in 27 of 30 MLB ballparks.
The Tigers picked up another run before the second inning ended when Trey Sweeney picked up an extra base hit to bring in rookie Jace Jung. Sweeney picked up his fifth double of the season on another pitch that was left over the middle of the plate by the Orioles veteran pitcher. Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins attempted to make a play on the deep fly to the warning track, but it was out of reach as he made it to second base standing.
The Tigers enter Sunday just 0.5 game outside the final Wildcard spot in the American League as they trail their division mate Minnesota Twins.