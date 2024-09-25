WATCH: Detroit Tigers Young Outfielder Homers in Opening Inning Against Rays
The Detroit Tigers are RED-HOT.
On Wednesday, the team looked to clinch the series a game early against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park.
The team was also looking to extend their lead in the AL Wild Card race, and after their recent span of winning eight of their last 10 games, they now hold the second spot.
The bats continued to stay hot right from the start on Wednesday evening for the Tigers as they continued to add pressure to the rest of the contenders for October baseball.
In the bottom of the first inning, leadoff hitter and center fielder Parker Meadows picked up his ninth homer of the season.
The home run was a line drive to right field that went 394 feet off Rays pitcher Zach Littell. It had an exit velocity of 109.6 mph. According to Statcast, the hit has an expected batting average (xBA) of .970 and would have been a homer in all 30 MLB ballparks across the league.
The leadoff hit that put the Tigers on the board on just the second pitch of the game started a big inning for Detroit. The team picked up two more hits in the inning, including a double from Riley Greene, his 26th of the season.
Detroit put up a second run before ending the first frame when right fielder Wenceel Perez brought Greene in on an RBI single.
Perez picked right up where he left off in the series-opening win on Tuesday as he was the only Tigers player to hit an extra-base hit.
A win tonight would complete the Tigers' 10th consecutive series win.
According to Fangraphs, heading into Wednesday’s contest, they have an 87% chance of making the playoffs.