WATCH: Kerry Carpenter Blasts Three-Run Homer To Give Detroit Tigers Late Lead
With Tarik Skubal on the mound for the Detroit Tigers in Game 2, this set up a must win scenario if they wanted to stay in the series before heading home with an opportunity to advance.
He was cruising early before getting into trouble in the fifth and sixth innings.
Thankfully, a set of incredible double plays in both frames kept things scoreless and put the Tigers' offense in position to have some more late-game magic.
That seemingly is what happened in the top of the eighth when Wenceel Perez hit a liner to right center field off superstar closer Emmanuel Clase who was brought in when there was runners on first and second with two outs.
Steven Kwan made an incredible diving catch that prevented runs from going up on the board, but against Clase one inning later, Kerry Carpenter broke things open.
After Jake Rogers had a two-out single, Trey Sweeney hit a single of his own that put runners on the corners.
In a 2-2 count facing the likely American League Reliever of the Year, Carpenter gave Detroit a 3-0 lead when he blasted one 423 feet to right field.
That homer stunned everyone in attendance as the upstart Tigers put together another late-game moment that has this team on the doorstep of winning yet another contest in the playoffs that keeps their storybook second half alive.
Detroit has been the face of resilience heading into the postseason, and they just pulled it off again in Game 2 against one of the best relievers in all of baseball.