WATCH: Kerry Carpenter Comes Up With Clutch Hit To Give Detroit Tigers Game 5 Lead
Coming into the winner-take-all Game 5 showdown in the ALDS, the Detroit Tigers didn't exactly have a clean bill of health with their catcher Jake Rogers needing X-rays and their star outfielder Kerry Carpenter a question mark to be on the roster because of a hamstring injury.
If they felt like Carpenter couldn't go and needed to be replaced, then he wouldn't have been available for the ALCS if they were able to advance.
Thankfully, the injury wasn't severe enough where he had to be sidelined.
A.J. Hinch didn't start Carpenter in Game 5, but he was available off the bench in pinch-hit situations.
That came in the top of the fifth inning when he replaced Justyn-Henry Malloy after Trey Sweeney opened the frame with a walk.
Another patented clutch moment came for this Tigers team when Carpenter singled to right field that scored the shortstop all the way from first base to give Detroit a 1-0 lead.
This advantage is exactly what the Tigers needed with their ace Tarik Skubal on the mound pitching yet another gem, but with a chance to strike with Carpenter standing on first base and no outs, they couldn't capitalize.
Veteran Matt Vierling struck out swinging on a 3-2 count, causing the Cleveland Guardians to make a bullpen change that gave themselves a batter matchup against the left-handed hitting Riley Greene.
That was the right decision as Greene grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Still, the damage was done, and Detroit was able to hand their superstar pitcher a lead in the bottom of the fifth.