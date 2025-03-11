Watch: New Detroit Tigers Star Free Agent Rips RBI Double Against Former Team
The Detroit Tigers were defeated by the New York Yankees in decisive fashion on Monday afternoon by a score of 10-2 in the Grapefruit League.
There wasn't much to be thrilled about as starting pitcher Kenta Maeda was rocked for three home runs in the first inning and the Yankees kept pouring it on throughout the day. But there was a bright spot in the third inning.
Going up against his former team, new Tigers star second baseman Gleyber Torres walked up to the plate looking to score some quick revenge.
He did just that when he ripped a double to left field which would score Detroit's only two runs of the game.
The Tigers signed Torres to a one-year deal back in December worth $15 million after he had spent the previous and first seven years of his career with New York.
After the Yankees openly tried to replace him at the deadline, there has really been an ongoing war of words throughout the offseason between the two sides which has extended into spring training.
New York general manager Brian Cashman told media that Torres refused to move off second base when they traded for Jazz Chisholm Jr. at the deadline. This forced Chisholm to play third.
Cashman essentially hinted at Torres' unwillingness to play a position he has no experience with professionally ahead of hitting the open market, something that painted the slugger as being selfish instead of a team player.
Torres fired back earlier this offseason and said something along the lines of feeling he deserved to be with an organization who wanted him.
Now, the 28-year-old has no choice but to move on, and a striped double against his former team who he had disagreements with towards the end of his tenure will help with that.
The two-time All-Star graded out in 2024 as the worst defensive second baseman in baseball, something which is now at the forefront of his mind as he tries to bounce back following a change of scenery.
Offensively, it has been a bit of a slog over the last couple of seasons for Torres as well.
Torres has not been bad by any means, but he also has not been the kind of player he was at the beginning of his career.
Coming off a campaign where he had the lowest OPS of his career but a strong second half, he will be as motivated as ever to prove the doubters wrong by putting together a great season for Detroit.