Watch: Parker Meadows Gives Detroit Tigers Game 2 Lead With Home Run
After a Game 1 victory where Tarik Skubal was dominant, the Detroit Tigers had their work cut out for them in the second contest of this Wild Card series.
Manager A.J. Hinch described their pitching situation as "chaos," opting to go with an opener and bullpen game to get over the finish line to advance to the second round of the playoffs.
The Houston Astros countered with rising star Hunter Brown, and early on, he was dealing.
It was scoreless entering the top of the sixth inning after the young ace was completetly shutting down the Tigers' lineup by only giving up one hit and striking out eight batters through his five frames.
If Detroit was going to put themselves in position to win Game 2, they were going to need someone on offense to step up and break through.
That's exactly what happened when Parker Meadows stepped into the batter's box as the first hitter of the inning.
After fouling off the first pitch, he turned on an inside pitch and hit a moonshot to right field that clanged off the foul pole and gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Meadows has been a huge part of Detroit's success in the second half of the year when he returned from his injury, providing a major boost to the lineup that propelled them into becoming the hottest team entering the playoffs in the American League.
He stepped up in a huge way when his team needed him, putting the Tigers on the brink of eliminating the Astros and ending their American League record of seven straight ALCS appearances.