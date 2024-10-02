Watch: Tigers Potentially Seal ALDS Appearance with Clutch Eighth Inning
The latter half of Game 2 in the AL Wild Card has been a roller coaster of emotions for the Detroit Tigers, but a clutch pinch hit might have just sealed them an upset series win over the Houston Astros.
After rookie Jackson Jobe gave up the lead in the bottom half of the seventh inning, the Tigers offense stormed back ahead in the top of the eighth.
After a wild pitch from Ryan Pressly tied the game back up at 2-2, he walked another batter which led to the Astros going to Josh Hader.
Hader then went on to walk the bases loaded on four pitches.
A.J. Hinch turned to utilityman Andy Ibanez off the bench to face the southpaw instead of Zach McKinstry.
Ibanez had a nice game on Tuesday with a double as he went 1-for-2 at the plate. He kept that momentum going as he came up with one of the biggest hits in the modern history of Detroit baseball.
He drove a sinker into left field and three Tigers players came in to score as Detroit took a 5-2 lead.
Ibanez being the hero matches the underdog story that the Tigers have had all year long. He had just a .241/.295/.357 slash line in the regular season.
Given the shakiness of the Houston offense to start this series, that could very well have secured a series win for the Tigers that almost no one could have expected.
Pulling off the Wild Card win in just two games would provide for a bit more rest in preparation for the looming Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians.