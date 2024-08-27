WATCH: Tigers Star Spencer Torkelson Smashes Homer in Win Over White Sox
The Detroit Tigers have been an extremely competitive baseball team throughout the year and have been coming on strong of late.
After defeating the Chicago White Sox on Monday night by a final score of 6-3, the Tigers pushed their winning streak to four games. They have also won five out of their last six.
Speaking of their win last night over the White Sox, Detroit was led by first baseman Spencer Torkelson. He smashed a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to extend the Tigers' lead to 6-2.
Here's the video of Torkelson's massive 439-foot home run:
Torkelson's home run was the big highlight of the night, but Detroit put an impressive all-around performance together to pick up the win.
Chicago started off the scoring for the evening with a sacrifice fly from Andrew Vaughn in the bottom of the first inning and an RBI single from Vaughn in the bottom of the third.
After that, Colt Keith hit an RBI single in the top of the fifth. Detroit went on a big run in the top of the seventh inning, with Parker Meadows belting a solo home run and Jace Jung coming through with an RBI single. Of course, Torkelson followed that with his three-run bomb.
To round out the scoring, veteran outfielder Andrew Benintendi hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth for the White Sox.
With all of that being said, it was a great all-around team win for the Tigers.
Following the win, Detroit moved to 66-66 on the season. There is a lot to be proud of from this year.
Even though the playoffs are not likely with the team seven games out of the AL Wild Card race, there will be a lot of momentum heading into the 2025 season.