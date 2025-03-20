Watch: Tigers Superstar Absolutely Smokes Home Run to Deep Center
The Detroit Tigers fell to the Boston Red Sox by a score of 6-4 in a spring training matchup in the Grapefruit League on Wednesday afternoon.
While it's never a great feeling to come away with a loss, all eyes this time of year are on individual performances of players and how guys are shaping up headed into another season.
Throughout the spring, the Tigers have gotten a mixed bag of showings from several of their important players with some performances so poor they led to demotions to Triple-A and others displaying why they should be on the big league roster.
In the case of Detroit's best hitter however, Riley Greene looks ready to go for the season which starts just seven days from now.
During the top half of the fifth inning, Greene sent an absolute moonshot to deep center field to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead:
Greene has been absolutely phenomenal this spring after a breakout 2024 season, looking this year to take the next step into superstardom rather than just being seen as a solid player.
Hitting 24 home runs last season, Greene could be due for a heck of a lot more than that this year. For the spring as a whole, he has slashed .297/.395/.541, good for a ridiculous OPS of .936 over 14 games with two dingers and six RBI.
If Detroit is going to take the next step as a franchise this season, Greene is going to be a huge part of the reason why.
An absolute star in the making, home runs like he hit on Wednesday have Tigers fans salivating at the potential kind of player Greene is about to become.