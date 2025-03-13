Why is Detroit Tigers Top Outfield Option Missing More Time Ahead of Opening Day?
The Detroit Tigers have a situation in the outfield that may become a problem before Opening Day in a couple weeks.
Multiple outfield options have been injured in recent days, including Parker Meadows, Matt Vierling, and Wenceel Pérez.
Pérez was likely to take over in center field with the injuries that have been stacking up over the course of spring training, however, when injury popped up for him a little while ago, the Tigers may have to turn to another option.
Lower back tightness was the initial issue for Pérez, and this injury has held him out of many consecutive starts.
Now that stretch may extend, as Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports that Pérez will not be playing Thursday and will not be making the travel roster for their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton, FL.
This will make for 11 games in a row that he has not played once that stretch ends, dating back to March 2.
Additionally, with Vierling likely out for a decent amount of time , the options at center field are waning rapidly as the season approaches.
It will be intriguing to see who takes over in center field if Pérez is not ready for Opening Day.
With no true center fielders remaining on the presumed roster, they will likely have to someone out of position or from their prospect tree to fill the gap.
Pérez could also be back in time for the start of the year.
There has been no indication from the Tigers about him starting on the injured list. But with more missed time, he might not be ready to get onto the field in Major League action until he ramps up again.