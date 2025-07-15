Tigers Have Four Players in American League All-Star Starting Lineup Tonight
The Detroit Tigers have had a magical first half of the season to this point with the best record in baseball headed into the All-Star break.
As a result, they were recognized with six representatives at the All-Star game this week in Atlanta, and several of them are in the starting lineup.
More News: Tigers Reportedly Eyeing Blockbuster Trade With Rival Twins
On Monday, a batting order and positional alignment was revealed by Major League Baseball to give Tigers fans who may have been wondering when they will see their stars on the field and in the lineup an early look.
As shared by Jayson Stark of The Athletic, there were some interesting decisions made by New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone when setting the lineup:
More News: Tigers Sluggers Hitting One-Two in AL's All-Star Game Starting Lineup
Detroit's new star second baseman -- former Yankees standout Gleyber Torres -- in a reuniting with his former manager is playing second and leading off. Ironically, a significant part of him not returning to New York was their desire to move him off the keystone, certainly making for an interesting story given that he is playing for Boone again.
The AL will start with two Tigers in the first inning back-to-back as left fielder Riley Greene is batting second in the order ahead of MVP racing sluggers Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh.
In the surprise of voting, Javier Baez was named the starting center fielder for the team after an incredible period filling in for various injuries out there and looking like a seasoned veteran despite never having played center during his big league career.
More News: Tigers' Day 1 MLB Draft Class Surprised Notable Analyst
Baez is batting eighth ahead of Athletics rookie shortstop Jacob Wilson and behind Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero.
Of course, repeat Cy Young favorite ace Tarik Skubal is taking the bump to begin the game as fans found out last week as well.
More News: Tigers Suffer Longest Losing Streak of Season, Fail To Reach 60 Wins at Break
Reserve players Casey Mize and Zach McKinstry will be hopeful to get into the game later on as well while donning a Detroit uniform themselves.
It should be an evening full of Tigers in Atlanta, and one the city of Detroit is never going to forget.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.