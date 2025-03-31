Four games into MLB season and Twins fans are already dead inside
It hasn't been a great start to the 2025 season.
It perhaps wasn't the start Minnesota Twins fans were envisioning. The Twins were swept by the St. Louis Cardinals in their three-game series to open the season, and they were well on their way to a fourth straight loss to open the year just three innings into Monday afternoon's series opener against the Chicago White Sox in the Windy City.
Chris Paddack was pulled after 3 1/3 innings after allowing six hits — three homers — and nine runs while walking four and fanning just two, which was the second straight poor start from a Twin following Bailey Ober's disastrous outing Sunday.
Fans took to social media to proclaim their misery just four games into the MLB season:
