Four games into MLB season and Twins fans are already dead inside

It hasn't been a great start to the 2025 season.

Minnesota Twins mascot T.C. Bear engages with fans in the game against the New York Yankees at Target Field in Minneapolis on May 15, 2024.
/ Matt Blewett / Imagn Images
It perhaps wasn't the start Minnesota Twins fans were envisioning. The Twins were swept by the St. Louis Cardinals in their three-game series to open the season, and they were well on their way to a fourth straight loss to open the year just three innings into Monday afternoon's series opener against the Chicago White Sox in the Windy City.

Chris Paddack was pulled after 3 1/3 innings after allowing six hits — three homers — and nine runs while walking four and fanning just two, which was the second straight poor start from a Twin following Bailey Ober's disastrous outing Sunday.

Fans took to social media to proclaim their misery just four games into the MLB season:

Minnesota Twins fans were taking to social media just four games into the MLB season to express their frustrations.
Minnesota Twins fans were taking to social media just four games into the MLB season to express their frustrations.
Twins fans express frustrations on social media.
