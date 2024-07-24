'Absolutely annihilated': Matt Wallner nukes homer against Phillies
Wallner's average swing speed is fourth highest in the major leagues this season.
In this story:
Matt Wallner is a large man and when he squares up a baseball the baseball goes a long way.
Evidence: Wallner's 441-foot solo homer off Aaron Nola on Wednesday.
According to Baseball Savant, the moonshot homer left Wallner's bat at 112.9 mph. The rocket was one of his harder hit balls of the season but not as hard as his 116.8 mph homer from earlier in the season.
Wallner's average swing speed — a metric based on competitive swings — is a whopping 77.9 mph. That's the highest swing speed on the Twins and for players in the majors with at least 50 competitive swings this season it ranks fourth, trailing only New York's Giancarlo Stanton (80.7 mph), Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz (78.3 mph) and Cleveland's Jhonkensy Noel (78.2 mph).
Published