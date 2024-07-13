Bats quieted by Giants as home run streak ends for Twins
The 2019 New York Yankees' record of homering in 31 consecutive games is safe after the Minnesota Twins failed to go deep in a 7-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants Friday night.
Minnesota had homered in 28 straight games before Friday's loss, which just so happened to be at Oracle Park, one of the most pitcher-friendly ballparks in the majors. The Twins' streak of 28 straight tied the 2023 Atlanta Braves for the second longest homer streak in league history.
The Twins had 10 hits on the night, including two each for Byron Buxton, Ryan Jeffers and Trevor Larnach, but only two went for extra bases and Minnesota went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
Brooks Lee did have a deep fly out to left field in the second inning that would've been a home run in 23 of 30 MLB stadiums, according to Baseball Savant.
The Twins and Giants meet again Saturday at 6:15 p.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on FOX.