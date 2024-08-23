Friday's Twins-Cardinals game to be streamed exclusively on Apple TV
The only way to catch Friday night's game between the Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals on television is via Apple TV+. The streaming service has exclusive rights to the game, which means Bally Sports North won't be televising the action.
If you don't have a subscription to Apple TV+, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial. Then it's up to you to keep the subscription for $9.99/month or cancel the free trial before you get charged.
The game starts at 7:10 p.m. CT and will feature a pitching matchup of rookie right-hander David Festa for the Twins against Cardinals 25-year-old righty Andre Pallante.
Festa has been a revelation for the Twins of late, allowing just six runs in his past five appearances. In those games, which include four starts and a relief appearance, Festa has a 2.38 ERA while striking out 12.3 batters per nine innings.
Minnesota is in a tight battle with Cleveland and Kansas City in the AL Central, as the Guardians enter player Friday with a two-game lead over the Twins and Royals, who have identical records at 71-56.