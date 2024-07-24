Phillies touch up Duran in 9th for shutout win over Twins
Jhoan Duran gave up a double to Bryce Harper and then walked two batters before Brandon Marsh's sacrifice fly broke a scoreless game in the ninth inning Tuesday night in Minneapolis. Nick Castellanos followed with a two-run double into the right field corner for a 3-0 — the score the Phillies won by — lead as Duran couldn't get the job done in front of 31,272 fans at Target Field.
The game was scoreless into the ninth inning after a stellar pitchers duel between Minnesota rookie Simeon Woods Richardson and Phillies veteran right-hander Zach Wheeler.
Woods Richardson tossed six innings of shutout ball and allowed just three hits. Wheeler went seven innings and struck out seven while also surrendering only three hits.
The Twins' best chance to break the game open came with the bases loaded but Ryan Jeffers, pinch hitting for Eddy Julien, grounded out to third base on a nice play by All-Star Alec Bohm, who backhanded a tough short hop and stepped on third for the force out to end the inning.
The loss drops the Twins to 55-45 and into third place in the AL Central. They Royals (56-45) moved into second place while the Guardians (60-40) increased their lead over Minnesota to five games.
The rubber game of the Twins-Phillies series starts at 12:10 p.m. CT Wednesday.