Royals sweep Twins out of Kansas City, further back in AL Central
The Minnesota Twins have 19 games to go and they are spiraling in the AL Central after getting swept by the Royals in Kansas City.
The Royals completed the sweep in shutout fashion Sunday afternoon, beating the Twins 2-0 to move 2.5 games ahead of Minnesota for second place in the division while the Twins fall 5.5 games behind the division-leading Guardians, who could increase the lead to six with a win over the Dodgers later Sunday afternoon against the Dodgers.
Minnesota managed just five hits as veteran right-hander Michael Wacha tossed seven shutout innings before the K.C. bullpen shut the door in the eighth and ninth innings.
At 76-67, this is the first time since June 28 that the Twins have been fewer than 10 games over .500. Minnesota was 70-53 on Aug. 17 but they have won just six of their last 20 games as they continue to play without injured stars Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton.
On the bright side, the Twins still have a four-game cushion over Boston in the AL wild-card race. The Red Sox gifted the Twins with a loss to the White Sox on Sunday.
Up next: Twins vs. Angels, 6:40 p.m. CT Monday at Target Field.