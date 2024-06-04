Inside The Twins

Royce Lewis batting 5th in return to lineup against red-hot Yankees

Lewis will play for the first time since suffering a quad injury on March 28.

Oct 11, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis (23) hits a solo home-run in the first inning against the Houston Astros during game four of the ALDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Royce Lewis was reinstated from the injured list on Tuesday and he's playing third base and batting fifth for the Twins when they face the Yankees Tuesday night.

Here's how the Twins line up against the red-hot Yankees:

Player

Postion

1. Trevor Larnach

DH

2. Carlos Correa

SS

3. Jose Miranda

1B

4. Max Kepler

RF

5. Royce Lewis

3B

6. Alex Kirilloff

LF

7. Byron Buxton

CF

8. Willi Castro

2B

9. Christian Vazquez

C

Eddy Julien was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul to make room for Lewis on the roster. It was a decision that ex-Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe has said "shocked" Twins players he's talk to, and went as far as to say that Julien was told he was safe a week before he was ultimately sent down.

The Yankees have won five straight and at 42-19 they are tied with the Phillies for the best record in baseball.

