Royce Lewis batting 5th in return to lineup against red-hot Yankees
Royce Lewis was reinstated from the injured list on Tuesday and he's playing third base and batting fifth for the Twins when they face the Yankees Tuesday night.
Here's how the Twins line up against the red-hot Yankees:
Player
Postion
1. Trevor Larnach
DH
2. Carlos Correa
SS
3. Jose Miranda
1B
4. Max Kepler
RF
5. Royce Lewis
3B
6. Alex Kirilloff
LF
7. Byron Buxton
CF
8. Willi Castro
2B
9. Christian Vazquez
C
Eddy Julien was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul to make room for Lewis on the roster. It was a decision that ex-Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe has said "shocked" Twins players he's talk to, and went as far as to say that Julien was told he was safe a week before he was ultimately sent down.
The Yankees have won five straight and at 42-19 they are tied with the Phillies for the best record in baseball.