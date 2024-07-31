Shutout loss to Mets drops Twins 6.5 games behind Guardians in Central race
David Festa gave the Twins five strong innings in his fourth career start but Sean Manaea was even better, giving the Mets seven shutout innings while allowing just two hits and striking out 11 in a 2-0 New York victory.
Festa hurt himself in the fourth inning when he issued a one-out walk to Brandon Nimmo. Nimmo then moved to second base on a balk and scampered to third on a wild pitch from the rookie right-hander. Festa then gave up an RBI single to JD Martinez for a 1-0 Mets lead.
In the fifth, Mark Vientos slugged a solo homer off Festa for a 2-0 lead. Overall, Festa allowed two runs on three hits while striking out six.
Minnesota threatened in the eight with runners at first and second and one out, but Trevor Larnach popped out harmlessly to center field and Byron Buxton struck out swinging on an Edwin Diaz slider way outside the strike zone to end the inning.
The loss coupled with Cleveland's 5-0 win over Detroit puts the Twins 6.5 games out of first place in the AL Central.
Up next: Twins at Mets, Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. CT.