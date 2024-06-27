Twins offense explodes for 13 runs in series finale win
Twins' star pitching prospect David Festa recorded a win in his major league debut after the offense exploded in a 13-6 win Thursday afternoon.
The Minnesota bats started early, putting up six runs in the top of the second. Manuel Margot started off the monster inning with an RBI infield single. With the bases loaded, Carlos Correa reached on catchers interference doubling the Twins' lead. A throwing error from Arizona third baseman Kevin Newman plated two on Royce Lewis' second at bat of the game. Two pitches later, Jose Miranda drove in Correa on a sac fly to left field. Carlos Santana added the Twins' sixth run of the inning with a double to left.
Willi Castro scorched an RBI triple to the gap in center field to stretch the Twins' lead to seven in the top of the third. Margot added his second RBI in as many innings with a sac fly to left, opening up an eight run lead.
In the top of the fourth, Byron Buxton launched a 456-foot home run to straight center as the Twins opened up an 11-0 lead for Festa.
Festa followed giving up his first home run in the bottom of the fourth, by fanning Joc Pederson and Christian Walker in consecutive at bats. He then got into trouble, allowing three more runs, before getting Corbin Carroll to pop out to end the inning.
Minnesota responded a half-inning later with a pair of runs of an RBI double from Royce Lewis and a sac fly from Miranda to bring the lead back out to nine runs.
Festa allowed one more run in the bottom of the fifth but was allowed to see out the inning to set himself up for his first career win.
Newman drove in one more run for the Diamondbacks off a sac fly in the bottom of the eighth.
Relief innings from Caleb Thielbar and Cole Sands set up Kody Funderburk to close out the game. Funderburk got the last six outs of the game giving up one run off two hits.
Minnesota head up to Seattle to open a three game weekend series against the Mariners on Friday night, first pitch is set for 8:40 p.m. CT.