Watch: Byron Buxton homers first pitch he sees against Red Sox
Buxton now has 10 lead-off home runs in his MLB career.
Byron Buxton launched the first pitch he saw against the Red Sox on Sunday for a 367-foot home run. It marks the 10th lead-off home run of his MLB career.
Buxton is red-hot at the plate, batting .309 with five homers, five steals, and a .568 slugging percentage in his last 20 games. His seventh home run of the season gave the Twins an early 1-0 lead against Garrett Grochet and the Red Sox, as they look to build off their win from Saturday.
