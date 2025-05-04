Inside The Twins

Watch: Byron Buxton homers first pitch he sees against Red Sox

Buxton now has 10 lead-off home runs in his MLB career.

Apr 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) reacts with teammates after scoring a run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) reacts with teammates after scoring a run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Byron Buxton launched the first pitch he saw against the Red Sox on Sunday for a 367-foot home run. It marks the 10th lead-off home run of his MLB career.

Buxton is red-hot at the plate, batting .309 with five homers, five steals, and a .568 slugging percentage in his last 20 games. His seventh home run of the season gave the Twins an early 1-0 lead against Garrett Grochet and the Red Sox, as they look to build off their win from Saturday.

