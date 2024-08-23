Alex Kirilloff, Brooks Lee to begin rehab assignments for Twins this weekend
There was finally some positive news on the injury front for the Minnesota Twins Friday as Alex Kirilloff and Brooks Lee are both expected to begin rehab assignments with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints this weekend, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters.
Kirilloff, who was on the 60-day injured list due to back issues, is scheduled begin his rehab assignment Friday night when the Saints host the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, and Lee is expected to join him with the Saints for Saturday’s matchup against the RailRiders.
Kirilloff played 57 games for the Twins this season before landing on the injured list on June 13 due to the back issues. He was hitting just .201 with five homers and 20 RBIs before the injury.
Lee, who’s been on the injured list since Aug. 9 due to right biceps tendinitis, was called up in early July after Royce Lewis landed on the injured list due to a right adductor strain. Lee played in 26 games before landing on the injured list and was hitting .253 with a pair of homers and 15 RBIs.
There were not significant updates to the statuses of Byron Buxton or Carlos Correa, who are also both currently on the injured list. They’ve continued to make progress in their rehab, and it’s appeared that Buxton is closer to returning than Correa, possibly as soon as this weekend.