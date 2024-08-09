Brock Stewart needs shoulder surgery; bad news for Brooks Lee coming?
Ahead of Friday's critical doubleheader between the Twins and Guardians, Minnesota is getting some bad injury news.
Brock Stewart, who was supposed to be an in-house bullpen upgrade when he returned from biceps tendinitis before the July 30 trade deadline, will undergo season-ending surgery on his shoulder Tuesday. The arthroscopic procedure carries a recovery time of 5-6 months, meaning he's done for the season and will be rehabbing when spring training begins in 2025.
Meanwhile, the Twins have called up right-handed reliever Scott Blewett. The 28-year-old has a 3.66 ERA in 36 appearances at Triple-A St. Paul this season.
It gets worse. Brooks Lee, the Twins' standout rookie infielder, has also hit the IL with biceps tendinitis and starting pitcher Joe Ryan could miss months due to a muscle strain in his right arm.