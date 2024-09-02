Byron Buxton begins rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul Saints
Byron Buxton was reportedly running full speed ahead of Sunday's Twins-Blue Jays game at Target Field, and testing out his sore hip must've gone well because he's in the lineup and playing center field for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints on Monday.
Buxton has been on the injured list with right hip inflammation since Aug. 13. Assuming his rehab stint goes well, it would be logical to think that he will be back up with the Twins sometime this week. Minnesota is in Tampa Bay Monday-Thursday before traveling to Kansas City for a huge three-game series against the Royals Friday-Sunday.
With 27 games left in the regular season, the Twins and Royals are tied for second place in the American League Central Division, only 3.5 games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians.
Monday's game featuring Buxton starts at 4:07 p.m. as the Saints host the Iowa Cubs at CHS Field in St. Paul.