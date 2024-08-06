Byron Buxton out of Twins lineup for second straight day
Byron Buxton is out of the Twins lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, the second day in a row he's been absent. Buxton is, however, listed as available for Tuesday's game.
Buxton exited Sunday's win over the Chicago White Sox after colliding with the outfield wall at Target Field while making a leaping catch. The Twins announced following that game that Buxton had been medically cleared and that his removal from the contest was precautionary.
Buxton is hitting .276 with 14 homers and 46 RBIs this season and has been particularly good of late.
Austin Martin will take over in center field Tuesday against the Cubs, set for a 7:10 p.m. first pitch.
Pablo Lopez will get the start for the Twins.
Here's a look at the Twins lineup on Tuesday:
- Manny Margot, LF
- Carlos Santana, 1B
- Royce Lewis, DH
- Jose Miranda, 3B
- Willi Castro, SS
- Martin, CF
- Max Kepler, RF
- Christian Vazquez, C
- Brooks Lee, 2B