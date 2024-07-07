Carlos Correa exits after being hit on hand by pitch against Astros
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa exited Sunday's series finale against the Houston Astros after being hit in the hand by a 96 mph fastball from Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti during the first inning at Target Field in Minneapolis. The Twins called the injury a right finger contusion.
The good news is that initial scans did not reveal a fracture, meaning it appears as though it will be the second time in recent weeks Correa has avoided a scare after being hit in the hand by a pitch.
Correa also exited a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 27 after being hit by a pitch on his right wrist. Scans revealed no fracture then, and Correa was able to play again the next day.
The Twins will certainly hope for a similar outcome with Correa taking another pitch to his right hand Sunday. For the time being, Twins fans can breathe a sigh of relief that scans revealed no fractures.