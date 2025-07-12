Carlos Correa exits Twins-Pirates game with apparent leg injury
Correa left Friday night's game with what looked like a potentially serious leg injury.
Carlos Correa left Friday night's game against the Pirates with an apparent injury after Pittsburgh's Tommy Pham slid directly into his lower leg.
The reaction made it seem like a potentially serious injury, and Correa was helped off the field, rather gingerly. Minnesota led 2-1 in the seventh inning at the time of the injury.
It has since been reported that Correa suffered a "mild left ankle sprain."
This is a developing story.
