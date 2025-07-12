Inside The Twins

Carlos Correa exits Twins-Pirates game with apparent leg injury

Correa left Friday night's game with what looked like a potentially serious leg injury.

Tony Liebert

Jun 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) fields a ground ball against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) fields a ground ball against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Carlos Correa left Friday night's game against the Pirates with an apparent injury after Pittsburgh's Tommy Pham slid directly into his lower leg.

The reaction made it seem like a potentially serious injury, and Correa was helped off the field, rather gingerly. Minnesota led 2-1 in the seventh inning at the time of the injury.

It has since been reported that Correa suffered a "mild left ankle sprain."

Related: Report: Phillies scouting Twins as sellers, interested in bullpen help

This is a developing story.

Twins news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Twins Injuries