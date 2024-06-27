Carlos Correa leaves Thursday's game after taking pitch to arm
Correa was replaced by Austin Martin.
Red-hot Twins shortstop Carlos Correa left Thursday's series finale in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the top of the seventh after being hit by a pitch on the forearm.
On the first pitch of his at-bat in the seventh, Correa took a 94-mph sinker to his right forearm. Right after being hit, Correa grabbed the forearm, shook his head and headed for the clubhouse.
Austin Martin replaced Correa as a pinch-runner.
X-rays on Correa's arm reportedly came back negative for a fracture. Multiple reports are listing Correa with a right wrist contusion.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
