Inside The Twins

Carlos Correa left off Twins' lineup one day after return

The Twins seem to be easing Correa back in after coming back from injury.

Tony Liebert

May 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) fields a ground ball against the Kansas City Royals in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
May 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) fields a ground ball against the Kansas City Royals in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Carlos Correa went 2-4 with a home run in his return from injury on Friday against the Royals, but he's notably left off the Twins' lineup for Saturday's game. After more than a week on the IL, it seems like Minnesota is taking the cautious approach to ease him back in.

Here's the batting order:

  1. Trevor Larnach, DH
  2. Ty France, 1B
  3. Brooks Lee, SS
  4. Royce Lewis, 3B
  5. Kody Clemens, 2B
  6. Harrison Bader, CF
  7. Willi Castro, RF
  8. DaShawn Keirsey Jr., LF
  9. Christian Vazquez, C

It's also worth noting that it's the second straight game Minnesota has left Carson McCusker off the lineup. After dominating triple-A for the St. Paul Saints, the Twins finally called him up last week, but he has received only two at-bats, once as a pinch hitter, and he made his first career start in a game that was later rained out.

Related: Twins take down Royals on Ty France's walk-off, two-run homer

The Twins won Friday's game 3-1 on a walk-off home run from Ty France. They'll look to make it two in a row with first pitch at 1:10 p.m. CT on Saturday with Zebby Matthews starting on the mound.

Twins news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Twins Injuries