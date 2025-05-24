Carlos Correa left off Twins' lineup one day after return
Carlos Correa went 2-4 with a home run in his return from injury on Friday against the Royals, but he's notably left off the Twins' lineup for Saturday's game. After more than a week on the IL, it seems like Minnesota is taking the cautious approach to ease him back in.
Here's the batting order:
- Trevor Larnach, DH
- Ty France, 1B
- Brooks Lee, SS
- Royce Lewis, 3B
- Kody Clemens, 2B
- Harrison Bader, CF
- Willi Castro, RF
- DaShawn Keirsey Jr., LF
- Christian Vazquez, C
It's also worth noting that it's the second straight game Minnesota has left Carson McCusker off the lineup. After dominating triple-A for the St. Paul Saints, the Twins finally called him up last week, but he has received only two at-bats, once as a pinch hitter, and he made his first career start in a game that was later rained out.
Related: Twins take down Royals on Ty France's walk-off, two-run homer
The Twins won Friday's game 3-1 on a walk-off home run from Ty France. They'll look to make it two in a row with first pitch at 1:10 p.m. CT on Saturday with Zebby Matthews starting on the mound.