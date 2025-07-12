Carlos Correa left off Twins' lineup Saturday, but X-rays were clean
Carlos Correa left Friday's game in the seventh inning with a "mild left ankle sprain," after Pirates OF Tommy Pham slid into his leg at second base. He is now out of the Twins' lineup for Saturday.
Correa has had a history of ankle issues, but he seemed to have avoided a disaster on Friday. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the team thinks he's going to be OK after the game, but he did confirm that it's the same ankle Correa had previous surgery on.
Correa immediately thought of the worst, according to a story from The Athletic's Dan Hayes after the game, but the X-rays were reportedly clean once they got back to the clubhouse. He has played in 82 of Minnesota's first 94 games, but he will now sit on Saturday.
The Twins are scheduled for a 1:10 p.m. CT first pitch on Saturday, as they look to build on their 2-1 victory on Friday night.