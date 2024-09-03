Is Max Kepler's knee going to be a problem down the stretch?
The indication from manager Rocco Baldelli is that Max Kepler isn't dealing with anything serious, but the veteran outfielder was scratched from the lineup Sunday due to left knee soreness. It's the same knee issue that kept him out of the starting lineup for four games last week.
"There's nothing pointing in the direction of anything sinister at this point," Baldelli said Sunday. "He should be OK. But how long that's going to be, time will tell."
The last thing Minnesota needs is another lingering injury. Byron Buxton started a rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul on Monday after missing the last three weeks with right hip inflammation. Carlos Correa hasn't played since the All-Star break because of plantar fasciitis that has lingered far longer than the Twins initially expected — and there still isn't a timeline for his return.
The Twins enter play Tuesday in second place in the AL Central, 3.5 games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians. At 75-62, the Twins currently hold the second of three wild cards in the American League, just one game ahead of Kansas City but 4.5 games clear of Boston, who is currently the first team out of the playoff picture.