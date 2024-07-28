Jose Miranda exits game after getting struck in the head by pitch
Miranda was able to walk off under his own power.
In this story:
In only his second game back from the injured list, Twins infielder Jose Miranda exited Sunday's contest against the White Sox after being struck in the head by a pitch.
Miranda was fortunately able to walk off the field under his own power after getting hit by the 95 MPH fastball. He missed nine games with a low back strain, earlier this month, but he is hitting .324 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs on the season.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Published |Modified