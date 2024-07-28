Inside The Twins

Jose Miranda exits game after getting struck in the head by pitch

Miranda was able to walk off under his own power.

Jun 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Jose Miranda (64) runs the bases on his solo home run against the Oakland Athletics in the eighth inning of game two of a double header at Target Field.
Jun 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Jose Miranda (64) runs the bases on his solo home run against the Oakland Athletics in the eighth inning of game two of a double header at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports / Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
In only his second game back from the injured list, Twins infielder Jose Miranda exited Sunday's contest against the White Sox after being struck in the head by a pitch.

Miranda was fortunately able to walk off the field under his own power after getting hit by the 95 MPH fastball. He missed nine games with a low back strain, earlier this month, but he is hitting .324 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs on the season.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

