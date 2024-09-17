Max Kepler receives cortisone shot in hip, but still nearing rehab assignment
Though right fielder Max Kepler received a cortisone shot for newfound hip soreness, the Twins are hoping to send him on a rehab assignment this weekend with Triple-A St. Paul, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey told reporters ahead of Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians.
While Kepler’s knee has been improving, he began to experience soreness in his hip that ultimately led him to get a cortisone shot on Monday, according to Falvey. Still, it appears that Kepler is nearing a return and could begin a rehab assignment this weekend in St. Paul.
The Saints host the Indianapolis Indians at CHS Field in a six-game series that stretches from Tuesday to Sunday. The hope is that Kepler would be able to return for the Twins’ last homestand — series against the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles from Sept. 24-29.
The Twins placed Kepler on the 10-day injured list due to left patellar tendinitis on Sept. 5. He had played in 105 games for the Twins before then and was slashing .253/.380/.682 with 21 doubles, eight home runs and 42 RBIs. Now it seems Kepler's bat could be in the lineup again soon.