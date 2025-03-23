Mickey Gasper homers, leaves Twins spring training action after collision
Twins veteran outfielder Mickey Gasper hit a leadoff home run on Sunday, his second this spring. Before he was able to build on his hot start, he left the game after colliding in the infield while he going for a ground ball.
The Twins acquired Gasper in the winter in a trade with the Red Sox. He can play 1B, 2B and even catcher, but injuries to Royce Lewis, Brooks Lee and Brock Stewart lends well to his chances of earning one of the final roster spots. There's no information about the severity of his injury, but it could impact where he starts this season.
Now 29 years old, last season was Gasper's first action in the big leagues, but he failed to record a hit in 18 at-bats. Before Sunday, he had been hitting .289 with one home run and five RBIs this spring, so it will be interesting to see how productive he could be with a bigger role.
Recommended articles
Stay up to date on all things Twins by bookmarking Minnesota Twins On SI andsubscribing to our YouTube channel.