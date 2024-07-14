Report: Carlos Correa 'dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot'
Correa's injury could be worse than originally expected.
Twins star Carlos Correa was scratched from Saturday's game against the Giants with what the team called a right heel contusion. Multiple reports have revealed that he is dealing with plantar fasciitis in the right foot.
There is no information about whether or not this will impact Correa's availability for this week's MLB All-Star game, but the injury is not on the same foot which he had plantar fasciitis last season.
Correa is amidst an impressive 2024 campaign, in which he is slashing .308/.377/.520 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs. He was named to his third career All-Star game earlier this month.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
