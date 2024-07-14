Inside The Twins

Report: Carlos Correa 'dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot'

Correa's injury could be worse than originally expected.

Jul 7, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa (4) holds up his hand after getting hit by a pitch by the Houston Astros in the first inning at Target Field. Correa left the game. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports / Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Twins star Carlos Correa was scratched from Saturday's game against the Giants with what the team called a right heel contusion. Multiple reports have revealed that he is dealing with plantar fasciitis in the right foot.

There is no information about whether or not this will impact Correa's availability for this week's MLB All-Star game, but the injury is not on the same foot which he had plantar fasciitis last season.

Correa is amidst an impressive 2024 campaign, in which he is slashing .308/.377/.520 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs. He was named to his third career All-Star game earlier this month.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

