Report: Joe Ryan to seek a second opinion on triceps injury
Twins righty Joe Ryan is reportedly set to get a second opinion on a triceps injury he suffered last Wednesday in Chicago. SKOR North's Declan Goff reported a second meeting on the injured triceps would be happening "in the coming days" and that the Twins encouraged Ryan to seek out a second opinion.
Ryan was placed on the 15-day injured list last Friday with what Twins manager Rocco Baldelli described as a Grade 2 teres major strain. The injury will likely require weeks to months of recovery but Baldelli stopped short of saying it is a season-ending injury.
Elsewhere on the injury front, Goff reported that Brooks Lee is continuing to work on fielding while rehabbing biceps tendinitis that landed him on the 10-day injured list on Friday. Goff said on the SKOR North Twins Show that he "doesn't believe [Lee] has done much of any hitting" while rehabbing.
Goff also speculated that righty Louie Varland could be handed the start for Wednesday's series finale against the Royals. Varland was spotted in the team clubhouse Tuesday and was most recently with the Twins as the 27th man for Friday's doubleheader against the Guradians. He pitched 4.2 innings and allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out four in the Twins' 6-3 win.