Report: Justin Topa, yet to make Twins debut, to begin rehab assignment
Already boasting the eighth-best bullpen in the majors — based on a 3.61 ERA — the Minnesota Twins could be getting even deeper with Brock Stewart nearing his return from injury and Justin Topa beginning a rehab assignment.
Topa, who hasn't pitched since the Twins acquired him from the Seattle Mariners in the offseason Jorge Polanco trade, hasn't made his debut with the Twins due to injuries. He began the season on the injured list with left knee tendinitis and then while working his way back in May an MRI revealed a partial tear of his patellar tendon.
He's now on his way back from the patellar issue and he's starting a rehab assignment with the Class A+ Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Tuesday. Topa didn't get a normal spring training so it won't be a surprise if his rehab stint lasts a few weeks or longer before the Twins call him up to the big leagues.
Topa, 33, only played in 17 games for the Brewers from 2020-22 but pitched in 75 games for the Mariners last season, posting a 5-4 record with a 2.61 earned-run average across 69 innings.