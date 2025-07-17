Report: Ober, Keaschall to begin rehab assignments Friday in St. Paul
Bailey Ober and Luke Keaschall are expected to begin rehab assignments with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, according to multiple reports.
Ober has not pitched in a MLB game since June 28. He was placed on the 15-day IL on July 2 with a "left hip impingement." He struggled in June with a 9.00 ERA in 30.0 innings pitched. His ERA was below 3.00 in both April and May, and he has a 5.28 ERA for the season with 74 total strikeouts.
Keaschall has been out of the lineup since April 25, when he suffered a broken forearm. He was very impressive after getting called up early in the season, hitting .368 with 2 RBIs in 19 at-bats to begin his MLB career.
If Ober is able to get back to his early season form and Keaschall provides a spark at the plate, their return could be exactly what the Twins need to make a playoff push in the second-half of the season.