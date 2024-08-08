Inside The Twins

Report: Twins' Joe Ryan to undergo MRI Thursday

Ryan left Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Cubs with right triceps tightness.

Aug 7, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Twins starter Joe Ryan will reportedly undergo an MRI Thursday to evaluate the extent of the injury — which was labeled by the team as right triceps tightness — that forced him to exit Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

KSTP's Darren Wolfson reported on Thursday's SKOR North Mackey & Judd show that an MRI has been scheduled for Thursday, which is an off day for the team ahead of a crucial four-game weekend series with the Cleveland Guardians.

"I think best case scenario we're looking at a 15-day IL stint," Wolfson said. "There was a decent amount of optimism post-game yesterday in Chicago that a long term setback was avoided."

Ryan exited the game in the third inning after throwing a pitch and immediately signaling to the dugout.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters after the game Wednesday that he doesn't anticipate Ryan's injury being a "large-scale" issue but that the righty would probably end up missing time "in some form or another."

